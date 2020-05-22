Coronavirus pandemic | India-made COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready in 18 months, says IISc's Mynvax

A startup incubated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru said an Indian vaccine for COVID-19 will be available in 18 months.

Mynvax, a startup incubated at the IISc, is one of the 24 teams in India working on experimental vaccines for the novel coronavirus. The startup is backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"We also need to have technologies and facilities that can produce several hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine to protect those most in need," Raghavan Varadarajan, co-founder of Mynvax said as per a report by The Economic Times.

Mynvax has developed a number of candidate immunogens and completed early animal trials.

“We are working on multiple new molecules for which we will have animal data in the next few months," Varadarajan said.

"These are sub unit-based vaccines. It requires testing in animals before we go to humans. We also need to look at efficacy, cost of production and scalability," he added.

The startup had sought Rs 15 crore in funding from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to scale the process.

Other companies developing vaccines for COVID-19 include Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute, which is working along with the University of Oxford. Zydus Cadilla, Biological E, Auro Pharma are also working on experimental vaccines.

So far there is no known medicine or vaccine to prevent or cure COVID-19.

