Coronavirus pandemic | India likely to witness wave of peaks in COVID-19 cases: Report

India is likely to witness a wave of peaks in COVID-19 cases across the country instead of one high, according to a report by the Business Standard. This is because infections from the novel coronavirus are spreading at varied pace in different states and Union Territories (UTs).

The report quotes Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of epidemiology, Michigan University, as saying that this wave of peaks could happen in the next two months.

Earlier, some experts had predicted that a nationwide peak in daily cases could be seen in late July-early August. However, the report cites epidemiologists as suggesting that the concept of a national peak is hazy.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi – which have recorded the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, have been showing signs of slowing down. However, cases are now spiking consistently in southern and eastern states.

Also Read: Why cases in India are rising to multiple peaks

India has so far reported over 10.7 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 26,816 deaths. The nationwide recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has risen to around 63 percent. However, the country has been recording record single-day spikes in the last couple of weeks.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Professor K Srinath Reddy, President of Public Health Foundation of India, had earlier said that COVID-19 cases may peak in India as early as mid-September provided strong public health measures are in place and people behave in a responsible manner to contain the virus.