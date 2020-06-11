Coronavirus pandemic: India inches closer to 4th spot for worst-hit country, nearing 3 lakh cases

Reporting nearly 10,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 overnight, India is now en route to take over the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit country in the world.

As of 5 pm on June 11, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 2,86,579 as per the Health Ministry. Besides, India’s death toll has risen to 8,102.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, has reported a tally of 2,91,588. Globally, the United States is the worst-affected with over 2 million (20 lakh) coronavirus cases till date, followed by Brazil and Russia.

Case tally as per Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Centre as on June 11.

Although, the notion that the number of recovered patients (1,41,028) has exceeded the number of active cases (1,37,448) for two days in a row, might seem like good news, it is slightly misguided.

The ‘milestone’ is a statistic of little significance as it does not translate into the number of active cases declining from now on, according to a report in The Indian Express.

In fact, if the death toll is factored in, the number of recoveries is lower than the number of people who have been infected.

Besides, the number of active cases and recoveries are not comparable metrics. The number of recoveries is a figure which is cumulative, and includes everyone who has recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak over two months ago. Whereas, the number of active cases are people who have been infected in the past 14 days.

Hence, it is no surprise that the number of recoveries will only rise with time, if the mortality rate is kept constant.

Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), in a press briefing on June 11, said India’s mortality rate per lakh population is 0.59, which is one of the lowest in the world. Besides, the recovery rate in the country has improved to 49.2 percent.

India Mortality Rate

The medical body also claimed that the number of cases per lakh population is 20.7, which is significantly lower from the global average of 91.67.

Cases per lakh population

While addressing the media, Dr Bhargava told the media that serological surveys (conducted to determine the percentage of population infected by a disease) in 83 districts have shown that only 0.73 percent of the population was exposed to the novel coronavirus, which means that a large proportion of the population is still susceptible. However, he maintained that there is no community transmission in India.

“The states cannot lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies preventing the spread of COVID19,” Dr Bhargava said.