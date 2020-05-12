Coronavirus pandemic | India has 8th highest active cases of COVID-19 in the world

The novel coronavirus, which originated in China, has so far infected more than 41 lakh people and claimed over 2,86,000 lives worldwide, while more than 14.5 lakh have recovered from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Of these, the United States has the highest number of COVID-19 cases as it has so far recorded over 1.3 million infected cases and more than 80,000 deaths.

India accounts for 13th highest cases of coronavirus infections globally.

According to morning bulletin on Mya 12 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases in India surged past 70,000. The total number of infections reported at 70,756.

However, when it comes to the active number of coronavirus cases, India has 46,008 number cases. With this number of active COVID-19 cases, India has reached 8th spot on the global tally, according to global data tracking website Worldometer.

Active COVID-19 cases are the number of total coronavirus infections after deducting the recovered or discharged patients and the number of deaths.

According to the data tracker, the US has the highest number of active cases of coronavirus in the world with 1,041,814 people infected.

The six countries between the US and India in terms of the highest incidence of COVID-19 active cases are the UK, Russia, France, Brazil, Italy and Spain.

India is closely followed by Peru, which is at the 9th spot with respect to the number of active COVID-19 cases. As per Worldometer, the country has 68,822 total cases of coronavirus of which 44,455 are active.

