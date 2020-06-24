App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | India calls in army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge

New Delhi, the sprawling capital of more than 20 million people, also recorded its highest single-day increase on Wednesday, with more than 3,900 cases.

Reuters

India reported 16,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest daily increase since the outbreak began, and the government called in the army to manage new treatment centres with thousands of additional hospital beds in New Delhi.

At more than 456,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, India is the fourth worst hit country in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters tally.

Cases are expected to keep rising as state governments ease restrictions in place since lockdown was first imposed in late March.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

New Delhi, the sprawling capital of more than 20 million people, also recorded its highest single-day increase on Wednesday, with more than 3,900 cases.

Local government data showed that of the roughly 13,400 beds allocated to COVID-19 patients in the city, around 6,200 were occupied.

The home ministry said the city would have around 20,000 additional beds available by next week at temporary facilities run by army doctors and nurses.

These include a 10,000 bed facility hosted at a religious centre and railway coaches turned into wards.

"Armed Forces personnel have been detailed for providing medical care and attention to COVID-19 patients housed in the Railway coaches in Delhi," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The city government estimates it will have 550,000 COVID-19 cases by the end of July, and will require 150,000 beds by then.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a new government order to take every positive patient to an assessment centre as opposed to evaluating them at home was stretching already limited resources.

"Our ambulance system, our medical system is under pressure now. Today, we are having to take patients in buses," Sisodia said, adding that he had written to the home ministry. "This (rule) is creating chaos in New Delhi."

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Manish Sisodia

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

