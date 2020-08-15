172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-pandemic-india-becomes-3rd-country-to-register-25-lakh-cases-5706591.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India becomes 3rd country to register 25 lakh cases

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.

Moneycontrol News

India's COVID-19 tally on August 15 went past the 25 lakh just two days after it had reached the 24-lakh mark, with a spike of 65,002 new coronavirus cases. Eighteen lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 percent, Union health ministry data showed.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 25,26,192, while the death-toll climbed to 49,036 with 996 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated on Saturday 8 am showed.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.94 percent.

There are 6,68,220,active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 26.45 percent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 18,08,936.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14 of which 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 10:40 am

