In Pics | Armed forces hold flypasts, shower petals to honour India’s ‘corona warriors’

1/10 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft fly over Rajpath in New Delhi to show solidarity with frontline warriors fighting against the novel coronavirus, on May 3, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 IAF helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Ashwini hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: AP) 3/10 IAF aircraft fly past New Delhi's skyline. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Personnel onboard INS Jalashwa of the Eastern Naval Command, on a surveillance mission in the Bay of Bengal, saluting 'corona warriors'. (Image: Twitter/@ProDefLko PRO Defence Lucknow) 5/10 IAF's M1-17 helicopter drops flower petals over a hospital in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Indian Navy soldiers display a banner on a Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) boat in the waters of Vembanad Lake as a Chetak helicopter flies past, in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Flower petals being dropped from a helicopter over 'corona warriors' at the KGMC Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/@ProDefLko PRO Defence Lucknow) 8/10 Personnel onboard INS Savitri of the Eastern Naval Command on a mission deployment, saluting India's 'corona warriors'. (Image: Twitter/@PRO_Vizag Defence PRO Visakhapatnam) 9/10 IAF's M1-17 helicopter drops flower petals over a hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 IAF aircraft fly over Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 3, 2020 12:34 pm