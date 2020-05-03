App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Armed forces hold flypasts, shower petals to honour India’s ‘corona warriors’

Indian armed forces, on May 3, honoured India's frontline workers fighting against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check out these pictures from across the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft fly over Rajpath in New Delhi to show solidarity with frontline warriors fighting against the novel coronavirus, on May 3, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft fly over Rajpath in New Delhi to show solidarity with frontline warriors fighting against the novel coronavirus, on May 3, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

IAF helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Ashwini hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: AP)
2/10

IAF helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Ashwini hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: AP)

IAF aircraft fly past New Delhi’s skyline. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

IAF aircraft fly past New Delhi’s skyline. (Image: Reuters)

Personnel onboard INS Jalashwa of the Eastern Naval Command, on a surveillance mission in the Bay of Bengal, saluting ‘corona warriors’. (Image: Twitter/@ProDefLko PRO Defence Lucknow)
4/10

Personnel onboard INS Jalashwa of the Eastern Naval Command, on a surveillance mission in the Bay of Bengal, saluting ‘corona warriors’. (Image: Twitter/@ProDefLko PRO Defence Lucknow)

IAF’s M1-17 helicopter drops flower petals over a hospital in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

IAF’s M1-17 helicopter drops flower petals over a hospital in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Image: Reuters)

Indian Navy soldiers display a banner on a Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) boat in the waters of Vembanad Lake as a Chetak helicopter flies past, in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Indian Navy soldiers display a banner on a Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) boat in the waters of Vembanad Lake as a Chetak helicopter flies past, in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: Reuters)

Flower petals being dropped from a helicopter over ‘corona warriors’ at the KGMC Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/@ProDefLko PRO Defence Lucknow)
7/10

Flower petals being dropped from a helicopter over ‘corona warriors’ at the KGMC Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/@ProDefLko PRO Defence Lucknow)

Personnel onboard INS Savitri of the Eastern Naval Command on a mission deployment, saluting India’s ‘corona warriors’. (Image: Twitter/@PRO_Vizag Defence PRO Visakhapatnam)
8/10

Personnel onboard INS Savitri of the Eastern Naval Command on a mission deployment, saluting India’s ‘corona warriors’. (Image: Twitter/@PRO_Vizag Defence PRO Visakhapatnam)

IAF’s M1-17 helicopter drops flower petals over a hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

IAF’s M1-17 helicopter drops flower petals over a hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: Reuters)

IAF aircraft fly over Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

IAF aircraft fly over Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on May 3, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #defence #IAF #India #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Commerce ministry working to identify key sectors for making India a manufacturing hub

Commerce ministry working to identify key sectors for making India a manufacturing hub

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 19,000; death toll at 440

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 19,000; death toll at 440

Streaming the football spectacle: 7 films to keep drama and emotion around the world's most popular game alive

Streaming the football spectacle: 7 films to keep drama and emotion around the world's most popular game alive

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.