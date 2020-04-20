App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Here are the world scenarios to emerge post-corona lockdown

Here are few scenarios that are likely to emerge on the other side of the pandemic:

Moneycontrol News
The world has witnessed many pandemics in the past that have crossed geographies and reshaped histories. COVID-19 too will leave its dark imprint on the world, altering our social and economic behaviour. Here are few scenarios that are likely to emerge on the other side of the pandemic: (Image: News18 Creative)
Digital services and e-commerce will gain. (Image: News18 Creative)
Remote working will be the new normal and telemedicine will become default. (Image: News18 Creative)
Another migrant crisis may be in the offing, as will be greater surveillance. (Image: News18 Creative)
Realigned priorities. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Slideshow #World News

