Coronavirus pandemic | In Haryana, Faridabad has highest seropositivity among women at 26.2%

A Sero survey conducted in the month of August has revealed that more women have developed COVID-19 antibodies than men in four districts of Haryana, namely, Faridabad, Gurugram, Nuh, and Sonipat. The report also revealed that maximum seropositivity was found in Haryana’s Faridabad in both male and female population at 25.2 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively. This was the first serological survey conducted in Haryana for the novel coronavirus infection.

Times of India reported that Nuh district saw the second highest seropositivity with coronavirus antibodies present in 21.4 percent males and 18.8 percent females. Sonipat featured third on the Sero list with seropositivity in 14.4 percent women and 12.1 percent of men. In Gurugram, 13.8 percent women and 7.3 percent men had developed novel coronavirus antibodies.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

In Haryana, the district with the lowest seropositivity is Rohtak, with 0.8 percent women and 1.6 percent men being exposed to the novel coronavirus so far; this is the lowest for both sexes. The other districts reporting low seropositivity are Ambala, Sirsa, Panchkula, Hisar, and Bhiwani.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Notably, the seropositivity recorded in all these districts of Haryana was greater than that of the state’s average, which stands at 7.9 percent for women and 8.1 percent for men. There are over one lakh COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana and more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths. Haryana’s coronavirus recovery rate is 79.42 percent.