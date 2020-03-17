Coronavirus pandemic | If situation worsens, will be forced to suspend transport facilities: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government on March 17 decided not to suspend the Mumbai local in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the city and the state.

State chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people in the city of Mumbai to avoid all unnecessary travel as far as possible, adding that if the situation worsens, the government would be forced to suspend transport facilities.

"Trains and buses are essential services so we are not stopping them as of now but if people don't listen to our advice and don't avoid unnecessary travel, then we will think about that too. Next 15-20 days are very crucial for us," Thackeray told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, a 64-year-old patient admitted to Mumbai's Kasturba hospital died of coronavirus. This was the third virus-related death in India and the first one in Mumbai. Over 40 cases have been reported from Maharashtra so far, the highest in India. The state government has already closed down malls, schools, colleges, theatres, community pools and gyms and has discouraged mass gatherings. Cases in India have gone up to nearly 140 according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

News agency IANS had also quoted Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope as saying there are options — like fumigating all train coaches, limiting the number of commuters to the seats available in each bogey to avoid crowding — being considered, other than completely stopping the local train services.