Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR nod for 16 COVID-19 testings labs in Karnataka

Meetings and negotiations were held with some private laboratories for conducting COVID-19 sample testing, additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Jawaid Akhtar said in a circular.

Representative image
The Indian Council of Medical Research has approved 16 laboratories, comprising 11 government and five private laboratories in Karnataka, for testing the samples of COVID-19 suspected cases, the state government said on Saturday.

Meetings and negotiations were held with some private laboratories for conducting COVID-19 sample testing, additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Jawaid Akhtar said in a circular.

"Based on the negotiations, the cost per test has been fixed at Rs 2,250," the circular read.

These private labs have to abide by the conditions laid down by the state and union governments, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #ICMR #India #Karnataka

