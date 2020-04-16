Coronavirus pandemic | Hyundai hands over COVID-19 diagnostic kits to ICMR

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has handed over COVID-19 advanced diagnostic testing kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The globally proven diagnostic kits worth Rs 4 crore have been imported from South Korea and offer high levels of accuracy, catering to the testing requirements of over 25, 000 individuals, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"These highly accurate diagnostic kits can help the government scale up testing efforts in affected regions and arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India," HMIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SS Kim said.

The South Korean automaker has already donated Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

It has also augmented the supply of ventilators and other respiratory aids such as the in-house developed Ambu Bag Actuator.

Besides, the company said it is distributing masks and other safety kits to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

HMIL has also announced various initiatives for customers including extension of warranty, service timelines.