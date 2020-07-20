Hyderabad ASI tests positive for COVID-19 after death following four negative results

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died of the novel coronavirus infection in Hyderabad after testing negative for four times.

The 55-year-old ASI was tested for COVID-19 in the past after some of his colleagues had contracted the novel coronavirus, but the test results came negative every time, reported The Times of India.

However, the ASI was admitted to a hospital after feeling breathlessness and symptoms of COVID-19. After getting admitted to the hospital, he again got tested himself but it turned out to be negative again.

A few hours before his death on July 17, his sample was taken once more and the fifth sample came out positive, said the report citing an official familiar with the matter. The officer did not know that he was suffering from COVID-19 as the test results were declared after his death, it said.

The deceased ASI was known to be an expert in dealing with cases of suspicious deaths, as per the report. He has gone to the mortuary number of times since the novel coronavirus outbreak, added the report.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana has reached to 45,076 with 1,296 fresh cases and six related deaths being reported. Out of the 1,296 fresh cases, 557 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 111 and 87 cases respectively.

According to a state government bulletin, 32,438 people have recovered so far, while 12,224 were active cases as of July 19.

(With inputs from PTI)