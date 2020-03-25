Coronavirus pandemic | 'Hospital special buses' in Bengaluru from March 26

While all other services of the BMTC stand suspended till April 1 due to restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus, the hospital special buses will ply to help those in urgent need of medical attention.
Starting March 26, a fleet of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses will be pressed for special hospital service, according to a report in The Times of India.
While all other services of the BMTC stand suspended till April 1 due to restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus, the hospital special buses will ply to help those in urgent need of medical attention.
The report said that 22 hospital service buses will be available during this period and they would ply on 12 routes covering major private and government hospitals.
- Majestic to Hoskote General Hospital
- Majestic to Vydehi Hospital, Whitefield
- Majestic to Supra Hospital, RBI East Layout, JP Nagar Seventh Phase
- Majestic to Sakra Hospital, Devarabisanahalli
- Majestic to General Hospital, Devanahalli
- Majestic to Ambedkar Medical College, KG Halli
- Majestic to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Main Road
- Majestic to Raja Rajeshwari Medical College, Mysuru Road
- Majestic to Nelamangala
- Majestic to Sapthagiri Hospital, Chikkabanavara
Two others are circular routes:
- Shantinagar to Shantinagar
- Banashankari to Banashankari via Outer Ring Road
