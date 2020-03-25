App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Hospital special buses' in Bengaluru from March 26

While all other services of the BMTC stand suspended till April 1 due to restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus, the hospital special buses will ply to help those in urgent need of medical attention.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation (Wikimedia)
Image for representation (Wikimedia)

Starting March 26, a fleet of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses will be pressed for special hospital service, according to a report in The Times of India.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Close

The report said that 22 hospital service buses will be available during this period and they would ply on 12 routes covering major private and government hospitals.

Here's a list of all the routes:

  1. Majestic to Hoskote General Hospital

  2. Majestic to Vydehi Hospital, Whitefield

  3. Majestic to Supra Hospital, RBI East Layout, JP Nagar Seventh Phase

  4. Majestic to Sakra Hospital, Devarabisanahalli

  5. Majestic to General Hospital, Devanahalli

  6. Majestic to Ambedkar Medical College, KG Halli

  7. Majestic to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Main Road

  8. Majestic to Raja Rajeshwari Medical College, Mysuru Road

  9. Majestic to Nelamangala

  10. Majestic to Sapthagiri Hospital, Chikkabanavara


Two others are circular routes:

  1. Shantinagar to Shantinagar

  2. Banashankari to Banashankari via Outer Ring Road


First Published on Mar 25, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #BMTC #Coronavirus pandemic

