Coronavirus pandemic | 'Hospital special buses' in Bengaluru from March 26

Starting March 26, a fleet of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses will be pressed for special hospital service, according to a report in The Times of India.

While all other services of the BMTC stand suspended till April 1 due to restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus, the hospital special buses will ply to help those in urgent need of medical attention.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

The report said that 22 hospital service buses will be available during this period and they would ply on 12 routes covering major private and government hospitals.



Majestic to Hoskote General Hospital

Majestic to Vydehi Hospital, Whitefield

Majestic to Supra Hospital, RBI East Layout, JP Nagar Seventh Phase

Majestic to Sakra Hospital, Devarabisanahalli

Majestic to General Hospital, Devanahalli

Majestic to Ambedkar Medical College, KG Halli

Majestic to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Main Road

Majestic to Raja Rajeshwari Medical College, Mysuru Road

Majestic to Nelamangala

Majestic to Sapthagiri Hospital, Chikkabanavara





Shantinagar to Shantinagar

Banashankari to Banashankari via Outer Ring Road

Here's a list of all the routes:Two others are circular routes: