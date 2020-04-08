Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how Tamil Nadu fights against COVID-19

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a massive rise in positive cases for the novel coronavirus in the past one week, as the number soared from 67 at the end of March to 690 on April 8 morning with seven reported fatalities.

Of these, 636 were returnees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi that was held early in March, according to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

As per a government bulletin, Chennai continues to top the list of infected in Tamil Nadu with 149 cases followed by Coimbatore (60) and Dindigul (45).

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has adopted several ways to bring the situation under control. They are as follows:

Surveillance

State capital Chennai, which has reported at least 149 COVID-19 cases to date, is one of the 10 worst-affected cities in the country, according to a Hindustan Times’ report. Taking note of this, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) launched a 90-day, door-to-door survey of close to a million buildings in the city to record COVID-19 symptoms on April 5. Those with symptoms would instantly be taken to the closest COVID-19 medical facility, said the report.

The high-risk areas of the city that reported multiple infections have also been sealed off on the lines of the ‘Bhilwara model’, it said.

Testing

Testing facility has been expanded with the addition of two more centres - one at government-run IRT Perundurai Medical College Hospital in Erode District and another a private lab, the health secretary said. With these, the state now has 11 labs in government and six in private sectors.

About 14,000 testing kits from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, were now available with the government and more have been ordered, she said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami has also announced the procurement of one lakh testing kits from China.

Supply of essential items

The state government has ensured the smooth delivery of essential goods and services to people in a manner that keeps them safe at home, said the HT report. The government has set aside Rs 3,280 crore for measures such as a Rs 1,000 cash support scheme and delivering free rice, lentils and cooking oil through Public Distribution System, the report said.

The state’s farmer producer companies, which are for-profit cooperatives, are also playing a big role in door-delivering pre-packaged five-kilo vegetable boxes for Rs 250 in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore, it said.

Social distancing

Social distancing is one of the most important measures to stop coronavirus transmission and the Tamil Nadu government is making efforts to maintain this. As per the HT report, the state has relocated half of the 120 farmers' markets, where farmers can sell their produce directly to consumers, to bus stands. It has been done to use the large open architecture of bus stands, which makes it easier to install disinfectant tunnels and prevent physical contact among people gathered to buy vegetables and fruits.

(With inputs from PTI)