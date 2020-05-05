Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how Bengal tightened on-ground measures, ramped up testing after central team's arrival

The West Bengal government's approach towards the handling of coronavirus outbreak in the state ever since the arrival of the two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) has seen a noticeable change as opposed to before their visit.

For instance, according to a report by The Indian Express, the Mamata Banerjee-led state administration had, after the arrival of the IMCTs, hit out at the central government, alleging the Centre of fighting with states.

However, ever since the central team's arrival on April 21, the state government has tightened the measures on ground to prevent the spread of the virus; enforced strict lockdown in containment zones and ordered all the district magistrates to submit daily reports on them, among other things.

Moreover, according to the report, several markets were shifted to open fields in parts of the state while those near containment zones were shut down completely. Banerjee, according to the report, too, has been actively going around and urging people to stay at home.

West Bengal has also given hospitals a free hand in treatment of patients and stepped up its testing efforts. According to the newspaper, from around 400-450 tests per day, the state has started testing around 800 samples every day since April 21.

Hospitals, too, were told not to turn away patients and the state government clarified that "no government approval is required for admitting and treating any patient in any health care facility or for testing an individual for COVID as per ICMR testing protocols".

There has been some confusion within the ranks of the government regarding the correct way of recording COVID-19 deaths, too, and the state administration has received some flak regarding this. Banerjee, on April 29, admitted that the government had to "correct" itself because "we make mistakes".

"People are raising a hue and cry over who is issuing what kind of order. We have to correct ourselves because we make mistakes," she said.