Coronavirus pandemic | Here’s a list of states observing weekend lockdown

Even as the Centre has been reopening India in a phased manner since June, nearly a dozen states are still observing partial or weekend lockdowns.

The coronavirus pandemic situation in India is far from over with cases being reported by the thousands on a daily basis. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), India is currently reporting the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases daily worldwide. Yet, it is important that commercial establishments and offices be opened to revive the economy. With that thought, several state governments –such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh -- decided to impose a lockdown to reduce coronavirus spread, but only on weekends.

Noting a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, the Congress government in Punjab announced that weekend lockdown will be extended in the state to contain the spread of the deadly disease. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also decided to continue with the daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am along with restrictions on the number of passengers who can travel in a car.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced on August 21 that all offices and shops, except those dealing in essentials, will remain shut in the state on weekends.

The Chandigarh administration also announced similar measures on August 21 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

In the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Kathua and Jammu districts have announced weekend lockdown for an indefinite period. The restrictions will start from 5 pm on Fridays and end at 6 am on Mondays.

In Assam’s Guwahati, weekend lockdown will be imposed till August 31.

The Uttar Pradesh weekend lockdown is much like that in Kashmir. It will begin on at 10 pm every Friday and last till 5 am on Mondays.

In Andaman and Nicobar, complete lockdown is being observed on weekends to control COVID-19 spread.

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the partial lockdown till August 31, while complete lockdown will be observed on all Sundays.

In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the local administration has announced ‘janta curfew’ on weekends, when everything except essential services will be shut.

In Manipur, every Sunday, even commercial establishments dealing in essentials will not be allowed to operate till August 31. This will include wholesale shops in Thangal Bazaar and Dharamshala market as well.

