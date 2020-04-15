Coronavirus pandemic | Here is the complete list of hotspots in India

The Union Health Ministry has identified 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as potential hotspots, officials said on Wednesday, reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the disease in the country so far.

Addressing the daily briefing to provide updates on coronavirus situation in the country, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal said states have been asked to classify districts which have reported a higher number of cases as hotspots, the districts where cases have been reported as non-hotspots, and green zones where no cases have been reported.

Click here to follow our LIVE coverage.

The government has also released a list of state-wise hotspots, which includes Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, among others; Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, among others and cities like Chennai and Salem in Tamil Nadu.

Here's the full list of coronavirus hotspots in India: