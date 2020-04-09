Coronavirus pandemic | Here are some guidelines to follow after being discharged from quarantine centres

The novel coronavirus has taken over 88,500 lives and infected more than 14,84,000 people in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

In India, the death toll rose to 166 while the number of cases stands at 5,734. The Centre is putting up all those who test positive in dedicated quarantine facilities in order to prevent further spread of that disease.

What is quarantine?

Quarantine is the separation and restriction of movement or activities of persons who are not ill but who are believed to have been exposed to infection, for the purpose of preventing transmission of diseases, according to the National Centre for Disease Control.

For COVID-19, the period of quarantine is 14 days from the last date of exposure because the incubation period for this virus is 2 to 14 days.

Someone who has been released from COVID-19 quarantine is not considered a risk for spreading the virus to others because they have not developed illness during the incubation period.

So, what are the measures of personal hygiene that need to be taken after being discharged from the quarantine centre?

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has outlined the following guidelines for people after they get discharged from the quarantine facility:

> Provide stay and contact details for next 14 days;> Obtain the list of District and State Surveillance Officers for follow up and reporting in case of any issue; and

> Retain the aircraft boarding pass/rail ticket/details of journey by taxi. The contact number of drivers should also be taken.

For personal hygiene after the discharged, one should:

> Use triple layer surgical mask;> Follow instructions on disposal of mask;> Wash hands with soap and water frequently;> Follow respiratory etiquette while coughing or sneezing; and

> Monitor body temperature twice on a regular basis.