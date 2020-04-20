Coronavirus pandemic: Here are five times India’s sassy response ruined Pakistan’s propaganda plans

One would think that a pandemic would make all nations want to put their skirmishes and mudslinging aside to focus their energies and resources entirely on healthcare provisions.

When India has been struggling to contain the number of coronavirus cases in the country, shelling and ceasefire violations along its border with Pakistan are being reported every day, along with intel reports on increased insurgency.

That is not all. Pakistan has been continuing with its propaganda to vilify India on global platforms, alleging cases of rampant discrimination against Muslims taking place in India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan even drew a parallel between the atrocities that Jews in Nazi Germany were subject to and the plight of Indian Muslims.

India has, however, foiled the propaganda plans of the antagonistic neighbour each time during the COVID-19 crisis with sassy responses and hard-hitting facts.

Let us take a look at five such instances that took place recently, where India dissed Pakistan’s smear campaign.

April 19: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed Imran Khan for accusing the Centre of discriminating against Indian Muslims. MEA hit back saying the statement was just Khan’s attempt to divert attention from the “abysmal” way in which Islamabad is handling the COVID-19 crisis back home.

April 17: Commenting on reports of Pakistani terrorists crossing borders to infiltrate into India, Army Chief General MM Naravane said, while India is busy exporting medicines to help other nations tide over the COVID-19 outbreak, Pakistan is “exporting terror”. He further said: “It is unfortunate that while the world has got together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, our neighbour has resorted to firing heavy calibre artillery and killing of innocent people, including an eight-year-old boy to garner international attention.”

April 10: New Delhi took potshots at Pakistan for opposing India’s leadership in dealing with the coronavirus crisis in the SAARC region. After Pakistan boycotted a SAARC video conference meet because it was spearheaded by India instead of a SAARC secretariat, New Delhi said one can gauge how seriously each nation is fighting the outbreak by their behaviour.

April 4: After Imran Khan criticised India for introducing new laws in Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi lashed out at the Pakistan Prime Minister for interfering in India’s internal affairs once again. MEA clarified that Pakistan lacks any locus standi on the matter or any other subject pertaining to the Kashmir issue.

March 16: MEA tore down Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue during a virtual meeting of all SAARC nations to discuss ways to deal with the deadly pandemic. India slammed Islamabad for “politicising a humanitarian issue” by raising the Kashmir issue during the video conference.