Coronavirus pandemic | Health workers in Himachal Pradesh survey 95% of state's population in less than 2 weeks

In less than two weeks from April 1, about 16,000 grassroots workers in Himachal Pradesh have trudged on foot and trekked for hours without food or rest to check over 95 percent of the state's population for signs of COVID-19, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, health centre staff and auxiliary nurse midwives have gone door-to-door over the past 10-odd days in teams of two as a part of the Active Case Finding Campaign launched by the state government to tackle the outbreak.

Armed with notepads, face masks and sanitisers, the workers often put in hours of legwork— sometimes working for 12-16 hours straight— to survey residents about their recent travel history and health indicators.

"On an average, I covered 120-150 people each day. By April 10, I had surveyed all people in my panchayat and uploaded the findings. It required marathon-like walking up and down the hills. Houses and villages in my panchayat are scattered across hilltops and valleys," Satya Ratna, a 36-year-old ASHA worker told the newspaper.

With the help of the resulting database, Himachal government has now stepped up testing and surveillance in certain areas of the state.

"A total of 9,835 people were found with influenza-like symptoms. We have generated heat maps identifying clusters where these symptomatic people are concentrated. Their treatment has already begun and is being monitored through follow-ups," Dr Nipun Jindal, Mission Director, National Health Mission said.

"In addition to the five categories of people we are testing as per the Centre’s guidelines, we have also started testing these people," Jindal added.

According to the report, the overall number of cases in the state is 34, but the daily count of cases has come down over the last week. Only one case has been reported in the state over the course of last three days, according to the report.

Jindal told the newspaper that around 66.4 lakh of Himachal's 68.6 lakh people have been surveyed in the exercise so far and the remaining will be covered shortly.