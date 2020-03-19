Coronavirus pandemic | HCL Noida employee tests positive, co invokes COVID-19 contingency plan

IT major HCL Technologies has assured its employees about their safety after one of their colleagues in the Noida facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee infected with COVID-19 developed a mild cough and was in self-isolation for the past 14 days on the advice of the doctors, the Noida-based company informed in a circular issued to its employees, a copy of which Moneycontrol has reviewed.

“We understand that this will worry you, and can assure you that we have completed the necessary checks and procedures that follow such an incident,” read the circular.

The company further stated that “all prescribed protocols of sanitization and contact tracing” had been done.

All the other employees working in the facility are in good health, said the company, adding that they are being monitored continuously.

It further asked the employees to remain “calm” and follow the recommended hygiene procedures.

“We will continue to take all precautions and measures to ensure your safety,” it added.

The IT company has invoked COVID-19 contingency plan, which includes remote working or working from home to aid social distancing in the impacted regions.

It has also launched a dedicated global helpline in association with HCL Healthcare.