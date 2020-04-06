App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Pandemic | Having a bad-hair day? Here are some tips to keep you looking fresh during lockdown

Here are some tips to look fresh during lockdown until you visit your barber.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Don’t have bad-hair day. Here are some smart tips to keep you looking fresh until you’re able to see your barber again. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/11

Don’t suffer a bad-hair day during the lockdown. Check out some smart tips to keep you looking fresh until you’re able to visit your salon again. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 1| Trim Sideburns (Image: News18 Creative)
2/11

Tip 1 | Trim Sideburns (Image: News18 Creative)

Steps to cut while trimming sideburns. (News18 Creative)
3/11

Steps to cut while trimming sideburns. (News18 Creative)

Tip 2| Trim your neck (Image: News18 Creative)
4/11

Tip 2 | Trim your neck (Image: News18 Creative)

Steps to cut while trimming your neck. (News18 Creative)
5/11

Steps to cut while trimming your neck. (News18 Creative)

Tip 3| Buzz cut (Image: News18 Creative)
6/11

Tip 3 | Buzz-cut (Image: News18 Creative)

Steps to cut for a classic buzz cut. (News18 Creative)
7/11

Steps to cut for a classic buzz cut. (News18 Creative)

Tip 4| Keep beard in check (Image: News18 Creative)
8/11

Tip 4 | Keep beard in check (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 5| Avoid dyeing hair (Image: News18 Creative)
9/11

Tip 5| Avoid dyeing hair (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 6| Shampoo and condition (Image: News18 Creative)
10/11

Tip 6 | Shampoo and condition (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 7| Have a hair detox (Image: News18 Creative)
11/11

Tip 7 | Have a hair detox (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #coronavirus outbreak #India #Slideshow #World News

