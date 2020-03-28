Coronavirus pandemic | Haryana govt steps up efforts to deal with coronavirus crisis

From purchasing new ventilators to assigning ambulances for COVID-19 patients, the Haryana government has stepped up its efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Steps have been taken to increase the strength of doctors and paramedical staff, ensure adequate supply of medicines, set up isolation beds and helpline numbers and rope in services of volunteers as part of the state's preparations to fight the deadly disease.

Nineteen positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state so far - 10 in Gurgaon, four in Panipat, two in Faridabad and one each in Palwal, Panchkula and Sonipat.

"The condition of all 19 patients is stated to be stable," Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday. He said the state government is prepared to deal with any situation, while at the same time asserting that "things at present were under control".

Vij told PTI on Friday that in each district, separate ambulances are being assigned for transportation of suspected or confirmed positive cases.

Besides, there is an availability of 722 ventilators in the state's government and private hospitals.

Until a week ago, there were close to 180 ventilators in government facilities. Now, the state government has placed order for 300 more ventilators, the minister said.

PGIMS Rohtak has been designated as tertiary care centre for treatment of critical suspects.

Haryana also has 67 civil hospitals, five medical colleges, 11 urban health centres and 128 community health centres.

As many as 2,500 beds are available in isolation wards, the government said.

The Haryana dispensation on Wednesday had decided to extend the terms of government doctors and paramedical staff involved in essential services who were set to retire this month.

Prior to this, the state government announced that it had sent appointment letters to 447 recently selected doctors.

Approval has also been accorded for the appointment of trained personnel, including doctors and technical staff, for government and government-aided medical colleges across the state on contractual basis for a period of at least three months, Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said.

Intensifying the efforts to combat COVID-19, the government has asked all government, government-aided and private medical colleges in the state to reserve at least 25 per cent of the beds.

Also, expenditure on the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients whether in government or private hospital would be borne by the state government.

Vij, who is also the state's Home Minister, said that adequate stock of N-95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kit is available in Haryana. While15,000 such masks have been delivered, order for additional 20,000 N-95 masks has been placed.

Order for 22 lakh 3-ply face mask has been placed by the Health Department, he said.

Apart from this, the government has received 800 bodysuits. This is in addition to 200-300 bodysuits arranged by the chief medical officers at their own level, officials said.

Of the 33,000 people who have registered themselves as volunteers offering their services to assist the state in its fight against coronavirus, 546 are doctors, 255 nurses and 1,108 are paramedics.

Five laboratories have been made available in the state for the testing of coronavirus and two more testing labs are also being set up.

The officials said testing facilities at the private laboratories will also begin soon at four places at least and that 50 per cent of their capacity would be reserved for the usage by the government.

Vij assured that there is adequate stock of medicines and essential medicines, especially Hydrochloroquine and chloroquine supply would be ensured in sufficient quantity and if necessary, the same would be increased manifold.

The state government had also recently said that a decision regarding planning and notifying dedicated COVID hospitals would be taken soon. Initially, four such hospitals would be designated and later it would be expanded as per the requirement.

Two helpline numbers 1075 and 1100 have been set up where people can share any problem they face related to COVID-19.

The government has also created a revolving fund of Rs 100 crore each for key departments at the forefront of battling COVID-19.

Besides, the Haryana dispensation has deputed 19 IAS, 2 IPS and an IFS officer in the districts for planning, coordination and monitoring, and implementation of all activities for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.