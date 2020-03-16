Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi gyms, night clubs to be shut, no gathering over 50 people till March 31: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on March 16 that the state government has shut all gyms, night clubs and spas in the national capital till March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the morning, the CM reviewed the state government’s efforts on the ground to contain the COVID-19 over video conference with DMs, SDMs, municipal commissioners along with Cabinet ministers and senior officers.

After the meeting, Kejriwal addressed the media, briefing the state’s efforts to fight against coronavirus. During the presser, the chief minister said religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Delhi government has also closed down gyms, nightclubs and spas till March-end, he said.

Besides these, any gathering with more than 50 people will not be allowed. The restriction is applicable to protests too, he said.

There is, however, no restriction on weddings but people are advised to postpone the dates, the chief minister said.

The special task force headed by Kejriwal orders all DMs, SDMs to install hand wash dispensers across Delhi. Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporation of Delhi to install 300 dispensers in their areas with liquid soap and water.

Public transport is being disinfected on a daily basis, said Kejriwal, adding that he has also started free disinfection for taxis and auto at bus depots.

The CM said the state government shall also shut malls if required. “We will take that call in the next few days,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi government is also booking hotels to quarantine people. “We are booking three hotels where people can be quarantined if they pay,” said Kejriwal.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached seven, in which one died and four have recovered. “We are following all guidelines given by the central government to contain the spread of the virus,” said the CM.