Last Updated : May 16, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Gujarat COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 1,057 new cases

A total of 273 patients were discharged, taking the tally of the recovered patients to 4,308, Ravi added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 10,000-mark on Saturday, with 1,057 new patients being found positive for coronavirus including 709 "super spreaders" in Ahmedabad city, a Health official said.

The total cases now stands at 10,989 while the number of fatalities rose to 625 with 19 people succumbing to the viral infection, the official said.

"Ten of the 19 deceased were suffering from comorbidities," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

"Apart from 348 new cases reported on Saturday, the state health department has added a tally of 709 'super spreaders'," Ravi said explaining the total number of new cases.

First Published on May 16, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Gujarat #Health #India

