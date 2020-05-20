App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Group of Keralites in Nigeria await repatriation, seek nod for landing of chartered flight

While Nigeria is a part of the second tranche of Vande Bharat Mission, there has been no communication from the government regarding the repatriation as of yet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image
Representational image

A group of 200 people hailing from Kerala, stranded in Nigeria due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown announced by India, have been waiting for days for the Indian government to give a green light for their repatriation, The Indian Express has reported.

Cases of the viral infection have been rising quickly in West Africa, and Nigeria has reported over 6,000 cases and 194 deaths. The healthcare system in the country, too, is poor, according to the newspaper, and Indian expatriates in the country are thinking of returning.

This also comes amidst reports of scarcity of medical equipment and armed robberies in the country's north, according to the report.

Close

"The general situation in Nigeria is very bad. About 61 percent of the cases being reported here have no epidemiological links which points to community transmission. Soon the cases will peak. The government’s isolation facilities are not satisfactory and the health system is not equipped to handle the pandemic," Dr Arun Gangadhar, who is the managing director of a hospital in Lagos, told the newspaper.

related news

According to the report, among those who want to return include pregnant women, children, elderly with comorbidity and those whose visas have expired and people who have lost their jobs.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

Moreover, many of those with underlying health conditions and the elderly are unwilling to take the risk of getting tested and treated in Nigeria.

"Every day, the threshold for sustainability is reducing," Dr Gangadhar said.

The report states that even while Nigeria is a part of the second tranche of Vande Bharat Mission, there has been no communication from the government regarding the repatriation as of yet. The group, according to the report, is thinking of flying home via a chartered flight they have arranged if the Indian government grants them the permission.

Dr Gangadhar said that they have managed to strike a deal with Air Peace airline, which is flying to Bengaluru and Delhi to rescue stranded Nigerians there. The airline, according to the report, has agreed to fly the group to Cochin if it gets a landing permit from the Indian authorities.

"We have handed over the letter of the airline to the Indian high commission for approval. They acknowledged the letter and said they will get back to us," Dr Gangadhar said, adding that copies of the letter have also been sent to Kerala health department, and a response is awaited.

Dr Gangadhar told the newspaper that protocols will be followed, and only those without any symptoms will be allowed to board. The report said that the group is ready to pay for the flight themselves and follow quarantine guidelines upon their return.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 04:39 pm

tags #'Vande Bharat' mission #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

Coronavirus impact: Siyarams to launch anti-viral fabric in market soon

Coronavirus impact: Siyarams to launch anti-viral fabric in market soon

Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | Class 10 and 12 board exams to be exempted from lockdown rules: Amit Shah

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.