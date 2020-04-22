Coronavirus pandemic | ‘Green zone’ Goa now set to test 5,000 people showing influenza-like symptoms

Goa is set to test 5,000 more people who reported symptoms of influenza-like illnesses during the door-to-door survey conducted earlier in April, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.

The three-day survey was conducted in Goa between April 13 and 15 as part of efforts to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections.

While the survey had found around 30,000 people showing symptoms of influenza-like illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), the state has drawn up a list of 5,000 after excluding patients who had no travel history or contact with people who had travel history, and who are asthmatic.

The report quotes the state’s health secretary as saying that testing of these 5,000 people will be undertaken in a phased manner as per the testing protocol.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact

Goa had registered seven COVID-19 patients. However, the state government has declared Goa to be a ‘green zone’ after all seven recovered.

However, many have questioned the coastal state’s relatively low testing rate and have suggested that potentially active COVID-19 cases could have gone unnoticed.

The report cites Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as saying that his government would rely on survey data to support its claim that the state is indeed ‘coronavirus-free’.