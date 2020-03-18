App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Govt to penalise misleading COVID-19 advertisements

According to a senior consumer affairs ministry’s official, several instances have come into their notice where private companies have made false claims related to coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is working on making a guideline for private companies to stop them from running any misleading advertisements related to coronavirus, aka COVID-19, The Times of India has reported.

According to a senior consumer affairs ministry’s official, several instances have come into their notice where private companies have made false claims like mats that can kill coronavirus.

Companies making such claims in advertisements to mislead consumers will attract penalties, the official told the publication.

They are holding consultation with the stakeholders in preparing the guideline and they have received some suggestions, the official was quoted as saying.

In the past few weeks, since the coronavirus has spread in the country, there have been several advertisements of products and treatment issuing or broadcasting on the web, in print and on television, which have been making false claims of how effective they are against the virus.

The ministry will also notify the procedures that the retailer, manufacturer and distributors of face masks and sanitizers would need to follow, said the report.

The government has categorised masks and sanitizers as essential commodities and thereby empowering states to crackdown on hoarding and against the sale of these items above their maximum retail price (MRP).

According to health officials, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals and three people who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 12:21 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

