Coronavirus pandemic: Govt advises senior citizens, children under 10 to stay home; bars all intl flights into India for a week

The government has announced that no scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India for a week, starting March 22, 2020.

States are also being requested to enforce work from home for private sector employees, with the exception of those involved in emergency or essential services, according to a Press Information Bureau circular.

Railways and civil aviation will suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and 'divyang' category.

State governments shall be issued appropriate directions to ensure all citizens above the age of 65 and children below 10 years of age, with the exception of public representatives, government servants and medical professionals, are advised to remain at home.

Meanwhile, to reduce crowding, all Group B and Group C central government employees will be asked to attend offices on alternate weeks, with staggered timings for all employees, the circular noted.