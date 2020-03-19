App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Govt advises senior citizens, children under 10 to stay home; bars all intl flights into India for a week

States are also being requested to enforce work from home for private sector employees, with the exception of those involved in emergency or essential services, according to a Press Information Bureau circular.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government has announced that no scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India for a week, starting March 22, 2020.

States are also being requested to enforce work from home for private sector employees, with the exception of those involved in emergency or essential services, according to a Press Information Bureau circular.

Railways and civil aviation will suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and 'divyang' category.

Close

State governments shall be issued appropriate directions to ensure all citizens above the age of 65 and children below 10 years of age, with the exception of public representatives, government servants and medical professionals, are advised to remain at home.

Meanwhile, to reduce crowding, all Group B and Group C central government employees will be asked to attend offices on alternate weeks, with staggered timings for all employees, the circular noted.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 05:28 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.