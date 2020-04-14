Coronavirus pandemic | Govt releases guidelines for hygiene and sanitation in densely populated areas

The office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India has released a guideline for maintaining hygiene and sanitation in densely populated areas during the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"These guidelines are created specifically for areas where toilets, washing or bathing facilities are shared," the handbook has said.

"The most effective way of containing the disease in densely populated areas, where common facilities such as bathrooms and toilets are shared, is to implement measures that can catalyze behavior change and promote strict adherence to hygiene and sanitation practices," the handbook states.

The handbook also says that those with influenza-like symptoms, including fever, chills, dry cough, running nose etc should report to the nearest ASHA, Anganwadi or frontline worker.

Using of face cover, and ensuring that everyone knows how to reuse their face cover has also been suggested.

"Those living in close proximity with others should distance themselves as far as possible, ventilate the room with a fan and open window. Always use face cover when in close proximity," the guidelines state.

An important suggestion is to install "foot-operated handwashing stations" at all public areas to enable residents to wash their hands frequently.

"These handwashing stations will control the spread of the disease while reducing amount of water used. To eliminate use of soap, chlorine can be added to water," the guidelines say.

The handbook has also suggested some do-it-yourself variations on portable handwashing stations.

Here are entire guidelines: