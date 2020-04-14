App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Govt releases guidelines for hygiene and sanitation in densely populated areas

An important suggestion is to install "foot-operated handwashing stations" at all public areas to enable residents to wash their hands frequently

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India has released a guideline for maintaining hygiene and sanitation in densely populated areas during the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"These guidelines are created specifically for areas where toilets, washing or bathing facilities are shared," the handbook has said.

"The most effective way of containing the disease in densely populated areas, where common facilities such as bathrooms and toilets are shared, is to implement measures that can catalyze behavior change and promote strict adherence to hygiene and sanitation practices," the handbook states.

Close

The handbook also says that those with influenza-like symptoms, including fever, chills, dry cough, running nose etc should report to the nearest ASHA, Anganwadi or frontline worker.

related news

Using of face cover, and ensuring that everyone knows how to reuse their face cover has also been suggested.

"Those living in close proximity with others should distance themselves as far as possible, ventilate the room with a fan and open window. Always use face cover when in close proximity," the guidelines state.

An important suggestion is to install "foot-operated handwashing stations" at all public areas to enable residents to wash their hands frequently.

"These handwashing stations will control the spread of the disease while reducing amount of water used. To eliminate use of soap, chlorine can be added to water," the guidelines say.

The handbook has also suggested some do-it-yourself variations on portable handwashing stations.

Here are entire guidelines:



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.