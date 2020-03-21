App
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 02:56 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Govt caps maximum retail price of 200ml hand sanitizer at Rs 100 till June

"The price cap has been imposed taking into account the sharp increase in prices of raw materials used in making of face masks and hand santizer," Paswan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative imge

The government has capped maximum retail price of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30 this year amid sharp rise in the prices of this product amid the coronavirus oubreak. Similarly, price of a 2 ply (surgical) mask has been capped at Rs 8 and that of 3 ply (surgical) mask at Rs 10 till June 30, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a statement.

"The price cap has been imposed taking into account the sharp increase in prices of raw materials used in making of face masks and hand santizer," Paswan said.

Earlier this month, the government had declared sanitizers and masks “essential commodities" to prevent hoarding and price manipulation of such goods.

On March 19, the government had placed price limits on alcohols used in making hand sanitizer.

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.