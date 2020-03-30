App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Government, SBI warn against fake UPI ID of PM CARES Fund

To help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to donate to the PM CARES Fund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The central government and State Bank of India have warned citizens against a fake Unified Payments Service (UPI) ID created by scamsters for collecting money under PM CARES Fund.

To help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to donate to the PM CARES Fund.

Through the PIB FACT Check Twitter handle, the government clarified that pmcares@sbi is the correct ID, and requested donors to be careful.

Some SBI customers also raised the issue of the fake UPI ID.

The Delhi Police said the fake UPI ID was highlighted by twitter user @bishwesh0604 , Mint reported


Donations to the fund can also be made via debit and credit cards, net banking, and RTGS/NEFT.


India has so far recorded 1,071 cases of COVID-19, and 27 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Since March 28, the fund has seen large amounts of donations from several individuals and organisations. 

Follow our full coverage here



First Published on Mar 30, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #UPI

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.