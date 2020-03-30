Coronavirus pandemic | Government, SBI warn against fake UPI ID of PM CARES Fund

The central government and State Bank of India have warned citizens against a fake Unified Payments Service (UPI) ID created by scamsters for collecting money under PM CARES Fund.

To help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to donate to the PM CARES Fund.



Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund.#PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi#PMCARES#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/eHw83asBQ9

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 29, 2020



Dear Customer, thank you for notifying us about this UPI ID. We have immediately alerted our UPI team on the issue. We sincerely appreciate your alertness. We would like to make everyone aware that the authorised VPA (UPI ID) for donations towards the PM Relief Fund is (1/2)

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 30, 2020

Through the PIB FACT Check Twitter handle, the government clarified that pmcares@sbi is the correct ID, and requested donors to be careful.Some SBI customers also raised the issue of the fake UPI ID.

The Delhi Police said the fake UPI ID was highlighted by twitter user @bishwesh0604 , Mint reported.

Donations to the fund can also be made via debit and credit cards, net banking, and RTGS/NEFT.

India has so far recorded 1,071 cases of COVID-19, and 27 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Since March 28, the fund has seen large amounts of donations from several individuals and organisations.

