App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Government lacking in preparedness to combat COVID-19 threat

Congress' senior spokesperson Ajay Maken claimed the government's preparations to tackle coronavirus were not visible.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress alleged on March 14 that the government was lacking in its preparedness to combat coronavirus, with senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on containment measures taken so far. Congress' senior spokesperson Ajay Maken claimed the government's preparations to tackle coronavirus were not visible.

Asked about BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's reported remarks that there were several gods and goddesses in the country and therefore coronavirus can't cause harm here, Maken said he would not like to comment on it as everyone has their own faith and beliefs, but there were questions over the government's preparedness in dealing with the spread of the disease.

"Like Rahul (Gandhi) ji has repeatedly said the government's preparedness is not visible," Maken told reporters, adding if the government is ready, then the gods and goddesses will also help us, but if it is not, then no help will come.

Close

"So it is a matter of sadness that the government's preparations are nowhere to be seen and god forbid, if this (virus) increases tomorrow, the government preparedness is not there," he alleged.

related news

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in a tweet, demanded that the prime minister addresses the nation on the present status of COVID-19 and the containment measures taken so far.

According to Health Ministry, so far 84 coronavirus cases have been reported across the country, while two persons have died due to COVID-19 disease.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.