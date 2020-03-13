Coronavirus pandemic: Google India employee diagnosed with COVID-19

Google India employee from Bengaluru has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The company has asked colleagues he came in touch with to quarantine themselves.

In a statement to Moneycontrol, Google said, "We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bangalore office to work from home tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritize everyone's health and safety,” the statement added.

After Mindtree and Dell, this makes this third tech firm to have employee diagnosed with COVID-19.

So far, Karnataka has five confirmed cases of Coronavirus and its first death, a 76-year-old from Kalburgi, Karnataka. In India total number of cases have gone up to 74 and globally it is 133,000.