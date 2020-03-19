App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Goa to screen domestic travellers at airport

Rane along with state health director Jose De Sa, dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Shivanand Bandodkar and airport director Gagan Malik inspected the airport's screening facility in the early hours today

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an escalator at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Representative Image: Passengers wearing protective masks travel on an escalator at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on March 19 announced that domestic travellers arriving at the state's Dabolim airport will also be screened for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Rane along with state health director Jose De Sa, dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Shivanand Bandodkar and airport director Gagan Malik inspected the airport's screening facility in the early hours on March 19.

Talking to reporters here, Rane said the coastal state is gearing up to screen all domestic travellers who arrive at the airport.

Close

"There is a possibility that some coronavirus infected persons may travel on domestic flights. We want to screen all travellers who come through the airport," he said.

The health minister went on to rubbish the allegations that the airport was ill-prepared to screen travellers.

"All precautions are in place. We have adopted proactive measures to ensure that the screening is done as per the Union health ministry's guidelines," he said.

The coastal state, which witnesses a heavy footfall of foreign travellers, has not recorded a single positive case of COVID-19 so far.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Goa #Health #India #Vishwajit Rane

