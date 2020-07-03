Coronavirus pandemic | Gilead Sciences will not launch remdesivir in India in July: Report

Gilead Sciences will not launch its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir in India this month after the United States purchased most of the supply for the next few months.

Gilead told The Economic Times that it was "pleased to know" that its generic licensees will soon start selling cheaper versions of the anti-viral medicine in 127 countries.

Six of these licensees are Indian companies. Only Hetero Labs and Cipla have received regulatory approval to market remdesivir.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

In India, foreign companies Gilead and Mylan have received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market the drug.

Hetero has started selling the experimental COVID-19 medicine in India, and Cipla is expected to supply 10,000 doses starting July 9, the report said.

Gilead Sciences has priced remdesivir at $2,340 for a five-day treatment in the US and some other developed countries, it said on June 29, as it set the price for a single vial at $390.