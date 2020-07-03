App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Gilead Sciences will not launch remdesivir in India in July: Report

Hetero Labs and Cipla are the only Indian companies to have received the regulatory approval to market the experimental COVID-19 drug.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gilead Sciences will not launch its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir in India this month after the United States purchased most of the supply for the next few months.

Gilead told The Economic Times that it was "pleased to know" that its generic licensees will soon start selling cheaper versions of the anti-viral medicine in 127 countries.

Six of these licensees are Indian companies. Only Hetero Labs and Cipla have received regulatory approval to market remdesivir.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Also read: Gilead prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $2,340 per patient

In India, foreign companies Gilead and Mylan have received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market the drug.

Hetero has started selling the experimental COVID-19 medicine in India, and Cipla is expected to supply 10,000 doses starting July 9, the report said.

Gilead Sciences has priced remdesivir at $2,340 for a five-day treatment in the US and some other developed countries, it said on June 29, as it set the price for a single vial at $390.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Gilead Sciences #India #Remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.