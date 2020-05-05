Coronavirus pandemic | Fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits to arrive soon

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) may soon get a fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits from China, Korea, France and some Indian companies to help establish who had acquired immunity to the novel coronavirus, The Economic Times has reported citing government officials.

The detection of immunity against coronavirus in people is a crucial step in getting them back to work, the report suggested.

“Out of the total 45,00,000 kits that were ordered, only 5 lakh arrived. The rest of it will be arriving in tranches from this week,” a senior official in the government told the publication.

The government is not placing any fresh order for these test kits, but states can order if they want to, the official was quoted as saying.

Although the antibody test has an accuracy problem, India has no plan to abandon them completely, said the report citing another government official. The ICMR is also working on detailed guidelines on the use of antibody tests, said the official.

India’s top medical research body received trouble after antibody test kits from two Chinese companies procured by them showed accuracy problem. Following this, ICMR had to withdraw the kits from the states. This had led the public health activists to question the very basis of the health research body getting into procurement, said the report.

Global healthcare major Abbott on May 4 said its laboratory-based serology blood tests for COVID-19 will be available in India by the end of May. The company will begin shipping the tests to India during May and will scale up to meet the demands subsequently, Abbott said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the ICMR has deployed IBM's artificial intelligence tool Watson Assistant to expedite and simplify responses from testing to provide accurate and updated data on COVID-19, said the IT company on May 4.

The virtual chat assistant will give responses based on the final guidelines issued by ICMR and also filter old rules that remain valid for handling tests, sample collection, diagnostics, data entry, etc., related to coronavirus cases.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said it is critical to remain focused on testing, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus patients in order to lower the growth curve.

