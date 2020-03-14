Coronavirus pandemic: Fresh COVID-19 case in Telangana, number goes up to two

Telangana reported a fresh case of coronavirus on March 14, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to two, as the state government said it was taking all steps to check the spread of the virus. A person, who travelled to Italy, tested positive for the virus, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told the Legislative Assembly.

The patient has been admitted to the state-run Gandhi hospital, he said.

The samples of two others, who are suspected to be suffering from COVID-19, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune, he said.

Asserting that his government was taking all precautionary steps, the Chief Minister said a meeting of senior officials will be held to discuss the virus situation.

Noting that some states have initiated measures such as temporarily shutting down cinema halls, malls and educational institutions to contain the spread of the virus, Rao said a meeting of the state cabinet has been convened to finalise its course of action.

It is not a terrible situation in the state as of now, but precautions need to be taken, he said.

The government is arranging more facilities to treat the patients in the event of the spread of the virus, Rao said during a short discussion on COVID-19 in the House.

Recalling his earlier comments that the government would spend Rs 1,000 crore, if necessary, to prevent the spread of the virus, he said the government would be ready to spend even Rs 5,000 crore, if necessary, in the interest of public health.

Affirming that the government would take all necessary steps, he said there was no need to panic over the situation.

A 24-year-old software professional, who was the first COVID-19 patient in the state, was discharged from the hospital here on Friday night following his recovery.

He had a travel history to Dubai in February.

Meanwhile, Rao took exception to Congress Legislature Party leader M Bhatti Vikramarka talking about his comments made earlier, quoting a scientist, that a paracetamol would be enough to treat the virus.

Rao said he referred to what a scientist had told him.

"The terrible coronavirus plaguing this country is Congress party," he said.