App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir; total cases rise to 11

"Four more persons, all from Bandipora, tested positive today. Preliminary findings suggest they were close contacts of Srinagar patient who tested positive yesterday," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Four people, hailing from Bandipora district, tested positive for coronavirus on March 25, taking the the number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 11, officials said.

"Four more persons,  all from Bandipora, tested positive today. Preliminary findings suggest they were close contacts of Srinagar patient who tested positive yesterday," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

He also said all the five people who have tested positive -- four fresh cases and one from Tuesday -- were reported to have participated together in a religious event.

Close

Authorities were collecting individual details of travel history and local contacts of each of the fresh cases, a senior official said here.

With these, the total number of positive cases in the valley has gone up to eight and in the union territory to 11.

Three of the infected people -- two in Jammu and one in Kashmir -- have recovered from the disease,  the officials said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.