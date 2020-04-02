App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Food delivery platforms roll out measures to support the needy

Swiggy and Zomato chip in to feed the hungry and support restaurant cooks and servers that are out of a job due to the lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The food delivery industry has joined other startups in supporting the country and its citizens in their fight against novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Bengaluru-based Swiggy, which delivers food from more than 1.6 lakh restaurants across 520 cities, has kick-started an initiative to feed migrant workers who have been left jobless by the ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country.

The food ordering and delivery platform started the ‘Hope Not Hunger’ initiative in multiple cities. Till date, Swiggy has helped serve more than 2.5 lakh meals and is targeting to serve 5 lakh meals daily.

Close

“These are challenging times for the service industry, including the food sector. There are restaurants that run the very real risk of shutting down permanently due to lack of business. This, in turn, has the potential to destroy the livelihoods of thousands of kitchen workers, cooks and support staff,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

related news

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Zomato too has started a Gold Support Fund, which will ensure that all proceeds from purchase of Zomato Gold membership for April, will go towards supporting restaurant housekeepers, cooks and servers as well as their families in these uncertain times.

These initiatives come in back of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) bringing all its member restaurants together to support the local governments to feed migrant workers and daily wagers through community kitchens.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Swiggy #Zomato

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.