Coronavirus pandemic | Food delivery platforms roll out measures to support the needy

The food delivery industry has joined other startups in supporting the country and its citizens in their fight against novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Bengaluru-based Swiggy, which delivers food from more than 1.6 lakh restaurants across 520 cities, has kick-started an initiative to feed migrant workers who have been left jobless by the ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country.

The food ordering and delivery platform started the ‘Hope Not Hunger’ initiative in multiple cities. Till date, Swiggy has helped serve more than 2.5 lakh meals and is targeting to serve 5 lakh meals daily.

“These are challenging times for the service industry, including the food sector. There are restaurants that run the very real risk of shutting down permanently due to lack of business. This, in turn, has the potential to destroy the livelihoods of thousands of kitchen workers, cooks and support staff,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here…

Zomato too has started a Gold Support Fund, which will ensure that all proceeds from purchase of Zomato Gold membership for April, will go towards supporting restaurant housekeepers, cooks and servers as well as their families in these uncertain times.

These initiatives come in back of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) bringing all its member restaurants together to support the local governments to feed migrant workers and daily wagers through community kitchens.