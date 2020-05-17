App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | FM Nirmala Sitharaman lists initiatives taken so far

She was addressing mediapersons on May 17 in the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image- PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image- PTI)

Soon after the lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the government announced a Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package to provide foodgrains to those who needed it, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She was addressing mediapersons on May 17 in the fifth and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the economy.

- 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 10, 025 crore
- 2.2 crore building and construction workers received Rs 3,950 crore
- 6.81 crore people received free LPG cylinders
- 12 lakh EPFO holders could carry out withdrawals online
- Pulses were delivered to people three months in advance
- When the lockdown was extended, free grains and pulses were offered for another 2 months
- One-time transfer of Rs 2,000 has reached 8.19 crore farmers, total amount disseminated so far is Rs 16,394 crore
> National Social Assistance Scheme (NSAP) beneficiaries received Rs 1,405 crore and Rs 1,402 crore in the first and second instalments, respectively. With this, the target of Rs 3,000 crore is nearly achieved
- Shramik special trains were started whenever possible for workers to move. States were requested to bring workers to stations. The central government has borne 85 percent of the cost incurred.
- Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a cumulative package of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 percent of GDP, to provide relief to an economy battered by the coronavirus lockdown imposed since March 25.

First Published on May 17, 2020 11:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

