Coronavirus pandemic | Five new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; total count reaches 230

Among the new cases, two each were reported from Pune and Buldhana and one from Mumbai, a health official said.
Samples of five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 230, a
health official said.
Out of these five, four are from Mumbai while one is from Pune, the official said.
So far, 10 deaths were reported from the state. Till Monday, 4,538 people were quarantined in various parts of the state of which 3,876 tested negative, while 220 tested positive.
The figure of home quarantined people till Monday was 19,161 while 1,224 people were in institutional quarantine, the official said.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 31, 2020 09:40 am