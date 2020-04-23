App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches masks, to be distributed in Delhi's shelters

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to make masks at home and distribute them to the needy to avoid infection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
First Lady Savita Kovind (Image: Twitter)
First Lady Savita Kovind (Image: Twitter)

Joining the fight against COVID-19, India’s First Lady Savita Kovind stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate, The Indian Express has reported.

The masks will be distributed to various shelter homes in the capital city under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The First Lady was seen covering her face with a red-coloured mask and stitching on a conventional sewing machine.

In the latest guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs made it compulsory for all citizens to wear a face mask while venturing out, in public areas, and during exempted gatherings such as funerals.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Besides covering their faces, the health ministry has appealed to the people to strictly exercise social distancing and other government guidelines.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to make masks at home and distribute them to the needy to avoid infection. The move was to encourage people to use home-made masks while stepping out briefly, so that there are sufficient N-95 masks for the frontline health staff.

Among the most basic ones are the cloth masks, then come the triple layered surgical masks and then the N95/N99 respirators.

Click here for the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

