App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Favipiravir, other antiviral drugs used in China likely to be introduced in India

In addition to Favipiravir, a drug called Sepsivac has also shown potential.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on April 23 said that end-to-end synthesis of Favipiravir, the anti-retroviral drug that has shown promise against COVID-19, has been completed.

Favipiravir has demonstrated good results against influenza viruses and is being tested in several countries, including China, Japan, Russia and the Middle East, as a potential treatment against the novel coronavirus.

Talking to News18, Dr Shekhar C Mande, the Director General of CSIR, said the synthesis process has been handed over to a private pharmaceutical company and that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will now take a call on introducing the drug for testing as a treatment for COVID-19.

Close

Dr Mande said the CSIR, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, is working on repurposing 20 different drugs that could be used as a line of treatment against COVID-19, diagnostic kits, innovation in medical equipment and even vaccine development.

related news

Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic

"Favipiravir is already being used in Japan and China. If made available here, we should have a synthetic route to it and one of our companies can do it. We have handed over the synthesis process to a private company and they have approached DCGI for approvals," Dr Mande said, adding that DCGI will decide if the drug is to be introduced as is or clinical trials are required.

In addition to Favipiravir, a drug called Sepsivac has also shown potential.  "We got approval from DCGI to test Sepsivac on limited patients who are critically ill. Sepsivac is already in the market and it reduces mortality in Sepsis patients by 50 percent," Dr Mande added.

He said that the mechanism for prevention of Sepsis and the novel coronavirus infection is similar. "We have received approval to conduct limited trials using Sepsivac."

DCGI has also approved the trial of Mw (Mycobacterium W), the CSIR official said.

Click here for all latest news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.