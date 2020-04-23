Coronavirus pandemic: Favipiravir, other antiviral drugs used in China likely to be introduced in India

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on April 23 said that end-to-end synthesis of Favipiravir, the anti-retroviral drug that has shown promise against COVID-19, has been completed.

Favipiravir has demonstrated good results against influenza viruses and is being tested in several countries, including China, Japan, Russia and the Middle East, as a potential treatment against the novel coronavirus.

Talking to News18, Dr Shekhar C Mande, the Director General of CSIR, said the synthesis process has been handed over to a private pharmaceutical company and that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will now take a call on introducing the drug for testing as a treatment for COVID-19.

Dr Mande said the CSIR, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, is working on repurposing 20 different drugs that could be used as a line of treatment against COVID-19, diagnostic kits, innovation in medical equipment and even vaccine development.

"Favipiravir is already being used in Japan and China. If made available here, we should have a synthetic route to it and one of our companies can do it. We have handed over the synthesis process to a private company and they have approached DCGI for approvals," Dr Mande said, adding that DCGI will decide if the drug is to be introduced as is or clinical trials are required.

In addition to Favipiravir, a drug called Sepsivac has also shown potential. "We got approval from DCGI to test Sepsivac on limited patients who are critically ill. Sepsivac is already in the market and it reduces mortality in Sepsis patients by 50 percent," Dr Mande added.

He said that the mechanism for prevention of Sepsis and the novel coronavirus infection is similar. "We have received approval to conduct limited trials using Sepsivac."

DCGI has also approved the trial of Mw (Mycobacterium W), the CSIR official said.