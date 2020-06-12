App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Fatehpuri Jama Masjid closed till July 4: Mosque's Shahi Imam

The decision to close down Fathepuri Masjid was taken in view of the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city, said Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of the mosque.

PTI

Shahi Imam of Delhi's prominent Fathepuri Masjid on Friday announced the closure of the mosque for outsiders till July 4, a day after the historic Jama Masjid was closed for people due to surging coronavirus cases in the city.



"Only staff of the mosque will offer Namaz in its premises now and people have been asked to offer prayers at home. The mosque will be closed for outsiders till July 4. Further decision will be taken as per the existing situation," Ahmed said.

related news

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari had on Thursday announced the closure of the mosque till June 30, after consultations with ‘ulemas' and people.

The religious places, including Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid were opened on June 8 under relaxations of the Centre's 'Unlockdown-1'.

The Shahi Imam of Fathepuri Masjid said in a meeting with consultations of various organizations, including All India Imam Council, it was decided that the mosques should not be opened in one go and people should offer Namaz at home in view of the severity of the virus spread.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Fathepuri Masjid #India

