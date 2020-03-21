App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 crore from MPLAD funds to check COIVD-19 spread in J&K

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NC president Farooq Abdullah and party leader Hasnain Masoodi released an amount of Rs one crore each from their MPLAD funds on Saturday to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The party president and Srinagar MP released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds today to combat the COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir," a National Conference (NC) spokesperson said.

He added that of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir.

Close

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

related news

The spokesperson also said following directions from Abdullah, the party MP from south Kashmir's Anantnag, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, released an amount of Rs one crore to fight the coronavirus outbreak in his constituency.

"Masoodi has also released an amount of Rs one crore to combat the threat of the virus in his constituency," he said.

The amount would be equally distributed among Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama -- the four south Kashmir districts that were part of Masoodi's constituency, the spokesperson added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Farooq Abdullah #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.