Coronavirus pandemic | Facing challenges, private labs carrying out only around 17% tests: Report

Even a month after the Centre allowed private laboratories to test for novel coronavirus, these diagnostic facilities are contributing only 16 percent to India’s testing capacity. This, as they are finding difficult to ramp up testing.

Having dealt with the initial hurdle of shortage of testing kits for Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), private labs are now facing logistical challenges that are preventing them from scaling up testing, according to a report in The Economic Times.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there are currently 86 private labs in the country for COVID-19 testing.

The report, citing ICMR statistics, suggests that of the 38,000 tests conducted on April 21, only 16.7 percent were done by private labs.

According to the report, private labs are facing multiple challenges such as economics of scaling up. While these labs are making advance payments to manufacturers and suppliers, cost pressure is building as payments from hospitals are deferred. This is affecting their ability to scale up.

Due to the lockdown, inflow of non-COVID-19 patients has fallen to about 10 percent, the report suggests. Private labs were hoping to offset those losses with increased novel coronavirus testing. However, COVID-19 tests continue to be largely handled by government hospitals.

Moreover, there is confusion over the cost of testing. While the Centre has fixed the cost at Rs 4,500, state governments like Karnataka have capped the price at Rs 2,250. Private labs are also seeing pressure from the government over test results, the report adds.