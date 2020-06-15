Coronavirus pandemic | Experts look for impact of monsoon on spread of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading rapidly in India, dismissing various studies claiming that rising temperatures in the summer months would weaken the potency of the virus.

According to Union Health Ministry’s data on June 15, India saw a jump of over 11,000 novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths.

Now, monsoon has covered a significant part of west and central India, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 14. With the onset of monsoon, the likely impact of the rainy season on COVID-19 needs to be discussed.

As SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus, there is much still unknown about it, including the effect of rainfall on its behaviour. Therefore, scientists are making effort to look for clues in the way other similar viruses behave during the rainy season, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, to understand how novel coronavirus is affected by different seasons, the comparison that is being made is that with influenza, which is also a respiratory disease like COVID-19.

The spread of the novel coronavirus depends on three major factors — seasonal changes in the environment (temperature, humidity and sunlight), human behavioural patterns and intrinsic characteristics of the virus, like its infectiousness, pathogenicity and survival, said the report citing Dr Subhojit Sen, a scientist with Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences in Mumbai.

As per Dr Sen, there are some things expected during the rainy season, which can have an impact on how such diseases spread. It includes washing away or dilution of what people spit on the streets, which is a common problem that increases the risk of virus transmission, by the rainfall.

Additionally, rains force people to stay indoors more and a lower number of people come out in crowded public spaces, which can help in reducing the spread of the virus, Dr Sen was quoted as saying.

However, rainfall can bring additional trouble to states which get severely affected amid the coronavirus pandemic. The double whammy of natural disasters and rise in vector-borne diseases during monsoon season is likely to put extra pressure on public health infrastructure, that is already burdened.

For instance, heavy pre-monsoon showers in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district led to the flooding of the ground floor of the COVID-19 hospital, forcing its staff to shift patients to upper floors in the midnight, an official told news agency PTI.

Also, Professor Amit Agarwal of the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay), who studied the life of droplets released by a Covid-19 patient via coughing or sneezing, said that humidity has already played a key role in COVID-19 spread in Maharashtra and Kerala. As monsoon clouds have started hovering over the sky, we could expect things to worsen, he was quoted as saying in an India Today report.

