you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Enough stock of essential commodities in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Greeting people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Thackeray said the poor and daily wagers should understand that the government stands firmly behind them in this time of crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 25 appealed to people not to venture out of their homes and assured that the state has adequate stock of essential commodities.



"There is enough stock of essential commodities and the essential services will continue to function," he said.

The chief minister also said that corporates were coming forward to set up hospitals and manufacture masks.

"I appeal to employers not to cut wages of their workers or stop their services.

"Don't flock the markets. To purchase essential commodities, go to market alone and maintain distance (with one another)," he said.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Maharashtra #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.